Livingston native Brendon Johnson shining for MSU Billings men

BILLINGS — It's all come full circle for Brendon Johnson.

The 2020 graduate of Park High School in Livingston is finding his footing at MSU Billings after spending time at North Idaho College and NCAA Division II Dominican University in California.

"It was just so much fun. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho, where North Idaho College is located) is a beautiful place. Then I transferred to Dominican, and that place was unreal. Just the scenery and being out in the Bay Area was probably the coolest thing I've experienced, honestly," Johnson said.

Becoming a Yellowjacket just made too much sense. It was a chance for Johnson to get closer to friends and family, while also renewing his connection with head coach Luke Fennelly.

"I've known Brendon for a long time. I actually helped him out in high school get NCAA eligibility, because I coached his older brother Dallas while I was at Montana State," Fennelly said. "I've known Brendon since he was a freshman, sophomore in high school."

"What he's been doing here has definitely made me realize I want to finish my career with (Fennelly). I want to win. I want to have fun. I know he's going to teach me," Johnson said. "I love a coach that's hard on me. He's always yelling at me, but it's in the best interest. He's trying to make me the best player I can be. He's a great mentor, for sure."

Johnson has been a welcome addition for MSUB, too. Through 10 games, Johnson is shooting over 50% from the field, over 50% from 3-point range and north of 90% from the foul line.

"We're kind of in a good rhythm right now offensively, and obviously Brendon is a big part of that. Being a 50-40-90 guy is pretty impressive. I don't care if it's in the rec league, or wherever you're playing, it's impressive," Fennelly said. "Hopefully he can sustain it. It is doable, because he has the pieces around him to keep playing at a high level."

"I couldn't do it without the guys here. They motivate me. I'd say they harp on me the most, like, 'Come on, let's go get shots up.' And I'm like, 'Alright, let's go.' The support I have here and the group of guys we have, it's what I needed in my last year, for sure," Johnson said.

The Jackets are eyeing a third consecutive trip to the NCAA D-II tournament, and they're doing so with plenty of homegrown talent.