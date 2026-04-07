Lewistown product Fischer Brown entering transfer portal after 2 years at Western Carolina

Former Lewistown star Fischer Brown is entering the NCAA transfer portal after spending the past two seasons with the Western Carolina men's basketball program.

Brown announced his decision Monday on social media. The men's basketball portal officially opened Tuesday and will remain open until April 21.

Brown helped Lewistown go 24-0 and win the Class A state championship as a junior in 2023. He averaged a school-record 23.1 points per game that season before finishing out his high school career at Wasatch Academy in Utah.

From Wasatch, Brown committed to Western Carolina, where he played in 39 games over two seasons. As a true freshman during the 2024-25 season, he averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 29 appearances.

He played in 10 games this past season and scored a season-high nine points in the Catamounts' 124-62 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Dec. 2. He played in WCU's next three games, with his last appearance coming Dec. 18 at Georgia.

Western Carolina went 15-16 overall with a 10-8 mark in the Southern Conference.

Brown, whose father Justin played at Montana State from 1998-2001 after a standout career at Helena High, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

