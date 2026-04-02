Laurel's Alyse Aby to transfer from Idaho State women's basketball program

Alyse Aby, a Laurel product who started 28 games this season for the Idaho State women's basketball team, is entering the transfer portal. Aby made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

"I want to thank Idaho State University, my coaches, and my teammates for the opportunity and support over the past few years," Aby wrote. "I am truly grateful for the relationships and memories I have made during my time at Idaho State."

Aby, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. She added 40 total assists and 33 total steals as the Bengals went 19-11 overall and 12-6 in Big Sky Conference play.

Aby has been with Idaho State since the 2023-24 season, when she played in and started 13 games. The following season, she played in all 31 games (with 11 starts) and averaged 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. Aby will have one season of eligibility remaining.

At Laurel, Aby averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior to earn Class A all-state recognition. She also competed in soccer and track and field.

The window to enter the NCAA transfer portal for women's basketball is April 6-20.