Laurel's Alyse Aby shifting gears in transfer to Eastern Washington

BILLINGS — The Eastern Washington women's basketball program has added transfer guard and former Laurel High School standout Alyse Aby.

Aby comes to the Eagles through the NCAA transfer portal via Idaho State. The 5-foot-11 senior-to-be spent the past three seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 63 games with 45 starts.

During the 2025-26 season, Aby averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and shot 82.7% from the foul line, numbers that either matched or established new career highs. Her best game was a 20-point outing against Sacramento State, during which she shot 10 for 10 from the free throw line.

In her three seasons in Pocatello, Idaho, Aby had per-game averages of 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Aby joins an Eastern Washington team that went 15-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big Sky Conference last year under coach Joddie Gleason. The Eagles were the No. 6 seed for the league tournament and advanced to the semifinals before bowing out with a 79-77 overtime loss to No. 2 seed Montana State.

Eastern Washington boasts Billings West High School alum Kourtney Grossman, who led the Big Sky in rebounding last season, as well Missoula Sentinel grad Emily McElmurry. Jada Davis is an incoming freshman from Gallatin High School in Bozeman.

A three-sport participant at Laurel, Aby averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during her senior campaign to earn Class A all-state honors. She was selected to play in the Midland Roundtable's Montana/Wyoming All-Star Series that year.

