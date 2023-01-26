Kalispell native, ex-Rocky head coach Jason Petrino named defensive coordinator at North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football program on Thursday named former Rocky Mountain College head coach Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator.

Petrino, previously the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, replaces David Braun, who recently left to become an assistant coach at FBS Northwestern. NDSU made the announcement in a press release.

"Jason brings a wealth of knowledge both defensively and in program development from his experience as a defensive coordinator and a head coach," Entz stated ni the release. "I have always noticed how hard his players played and how well they executed. Jason has a proven track record of being a great teacher, mentor and leader."

Petrino, a Kalispell native, spent the past four seasons at Southern Illinois. In 2022, the Salukis ranked sixth in the FCS in rushing defense (105.4 ypg). He was the head coach at Rocky for three seasons from 2016-18. The Battlin' Bears won a Frontier Conference title in 2018 and earned a playoff berth.

Petrino also spent four seasons as defensive coordinator at South Dakota from 2012-2015. Previously, he coached at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., and served in different capacities at FBS Wyoming, Winona State and Omaha.

Petrino played college football at Carroll from 1996-99. He became his coaching career with the Saints and was part of an NAIA national championship run in 2002.