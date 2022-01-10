United Tribes handles Miles Community College 107-96; Pioneer men fall to 4-12

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The United Tribes Thunderbird offense started hot and then used offensive rebounding when it cooled off to keep the MCC basketball men at bay in a 107-96 UTTC victory in Bismarck, ND.

The Thunderbirds raced out to an 18 point advantage in the first half only to see the Pioneers cut that lead to 3 shortly before the halftime break. UTTC took a 62-56 halftime lead to the locker room and held off every run the Pioneers could make in the 2nd half.

Each time the Pioneers would get in striking distance, the Thunderbirds would have the answer either by getting a loose ball, an offensive rebound, or a big basket late in the shot clock. United Tribes had 5 players reach double figures in the high scoring contest. Famous Lefthand (6'2 Freshman) led the way with 32 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3's, 4-5 FT) and added 7 rebounds in the contest. DK Middleton (6'2 Freshman) added 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3's, 2-3 FT) to go along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Sylvester Union (5'10 Freshman) scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3's) and Tahj Two Bulls (6'3 Freshman) added 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3's, 2-2 FT).

MCC fell to 2-6 in MonDak Conference play and 4-12 overall. United Tribes moved to 5-4 in conference play and 11-4 overall. MCC will head to Wahpeton, ND to play league leading NDSCS Wildcats Monday night at 6:00 PM MST.