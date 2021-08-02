Tyler Pollock to lead Dawson Community College Baseball

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Tyler Pollock has been named head baseball coach at Dawson Community College.

The Boise, Idaho, native spent the last year on staff with the Buccaneers helping them to a 28-23 season and 3rd place finish in the conference and region.

“I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to lead the DCC baseball program," Pollock said. "I would like to thank the coaches, family, and friends that have helped me along the way to reach this moment. I also would like to thank the hiring committee for believing in me to lead Buccaneer Baseball into the future. I cannot wait to get to work to continue to build an environment that creates real change in the player’s lives, as well as leading the program to new heights on the field.”

After a successful playing career at Treasure Valley Community College and Mesa State College, followed by some professional experience, Pollock has spent 12 seasons as a baseball coach, working at the high school, legion and college levels. He has never had a losing season as a player and a coach and been a part of many championship teams. Most of his experience has been in his home state of Idaho and he has deep recruiting connections in the Northwest. His most recent experience was as the head coach of the Palmetto Pirates in the Ripken Collegiate League in South Carolina.

“The committee was really impressed with how sharp and intelligent he was, along with the great work ethic he has demonstrated since he arrived at Dawson," said Bucs' AD Joe Peterson. "Tyler is a positive person who is passionate about whatever he does. Because of his humility and hunger, he will continue learning and growing as a coach. He has the respect of the returning players who he worked with last year and knows many of the incoming players through the recruiting process. It seems like every team he has played and coached for, as well as the businesses he has worked for have always been successful. So I have no doubt he will be incredibly successful leading our baseball program.”

Pollock is busy filling out his roster and coaching staff as they prepare for the beginning of school on August 25.

