Two-time state champion Damon Gros Ventre signs with DCC

(Editor's note: DCC media release)

Two time state champion Damon Gros Ventre will be joining the Dawson Community College Buccaneers next year.

Bucs Coach Joe Peterson commented on the signing, “Damon has been one of the best basketball players in the state for the past three years. He has put up huge numbers and turned a lot of heads, but more importantly, he has helped his team ascend to be one of the best teams in the state, winning multiple state championships. He has good size and can really shoot the ball, but he is more than just a shooter. As he continues to develop defensively and as a rebounder, he will be hard for others to deal with night in and night out. His character and work ethic will be a great fit for our culture and with the other guys coming in next year. I have a lot of respect for Coach Stewart and the Lodge Grass program. It is much more than just basketball for them. He has prepared his players well to be successful in college and in life.”

Gros Ventre is the 5th player on Dawson’s roster for next year who has won a state championship. Peterson shared, “We love to recruit winners. Winning always translates to the next level. It is a mindset and a trait that shows up every day in training, practice and in competition. Guys like Damon who come from successful programs and have played for good coaches know how much hard work it takes to win and know how to be great teammates. And it also translates off the court in their academic pursuits, around the campus and in our community.”

Gros Ventre scored 2,232 points as a starter in his four year high school career. That’s the tenth best total in Montana history. He was selected All-Conference three times and All-State three times. Lodge Grass has gone 65-9 over the past three years and won back-to-back Class B state championships in 2019-2020 and in 2020-2021. This past season they finished 3rd in the state tournament and Gros Ventre averaged 33.9 points per game which is the 2nd highest season scoring average in state history. He broke the state record for points in a game when he netted 71 points against Huntley Project back in January. Gros Ventre also contributed 9 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season and was selected to the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Game in June.

Lodge Grass Coach Josh Stewart shared his thoughts, “Damon is a humble, hardworking young man. He works for everything he gets and appreciates the process. He knows hard work pays off and he enjoys the journey.”