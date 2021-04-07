Tom Ree honored with Dawson Community College Legacy Award

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE, Mont. - Roughly 200 supporters recently turned out to honor Tom Ree at the Dawson Community College Rodeo Banquet in Glendive.

Ree, who worked with DCC's program for 33 years, was presented the Legacy Award at the school's annual Buc's Boots and Buckles Banquet.

He started the agriculture program at the College in 1970 before turning his attention to rodeo. Ree was involved in various capacities with the school including coach, recruiter, and livestock provider until his retirement in 2003.

The team became very competitive in 1973 largely because of Coach Ree’s strong recruiting efforts. His men’s teams finished 2nd at Nationals in 1977, 3rd in 1984, and 4th in 1976 and 1979. The pinnacle moment of his coaching career was winning the Men’s National Championship in 1981. His highest women’s finish at Nationals was 5th in 1980. Those teams also placed 6th in 1987, 7th in 1990, and 8th in 1985.

Ree had numerous individuals finish in the top 10 at the College National Finals Rodeo in nearly every event.

"We are so fortunate to have such a supportive community, not just here in Glendive but in Eastern Montana in general. " said Bucs' rodeo coach Hance. "We cannot thank everyone enough for donating great items, and coming to our Buc's Boots and Buckles Banquet."

DCC opens the college rodeo Thursday at Montana State University in Bozeman.

