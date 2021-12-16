State B/C softball champ Kovatch off to Miles Community College

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - Kylie Kovatch, pitcher from 2021 State B/C Softball Champion Florence-Carlton High School, has signed a letter of intent to play at Miles CC starting Fall 2022.

Kovatch was dominant on the mound for the Falcons as she had 214 strikouts in 2021 and an opposing team batting average of .205. An All-State selection in 2021, Kovatch also has been an academic all state selection in 2019-2021 and an all conference 1st team selection for the Western B/C division. Kylie also plays basketball at Florence High School.

Why Kovatch chose MCC: "I chose MCC because the girls are extremely welcoming and give off a feeling of home which makes me happy. The coaches are amazing and helpful with what I want to accomplish in my sports and academic career. The community is supportive of the program and they are also good people. I am very excited to get to work helping the program in anyway that I can. MCC has a fantastic nursing program, which is what I plan on doing in my future!"

Coach Juarez on Kylie: "Kylie is a dominant product of Montana both on the mound and at the plate. We are excited for what she will bring to our program. Our pitching coach Jessie Brooks is one of the best and will help Kylie flourish even more. Kylie will be a big asset to our program and will continue to keep our high standards and culture on and off of the diamond. She is a great student and person, which is what we seek in a player! We are excited to add Kylie to our family."

