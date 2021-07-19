Softball record-setter LeProwse steps down from Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College softball coach Jim LeProwse is stepping down for personal reasons, the school announced Monday morning.

LeProwse has recorded a record-setting 10 seasons with the Lady Bucs winning 263 games while losing 143 (.650 winning percentage). During his tenure, the Lady Bucs won eight conference championships and never placed lower than 2nd in the conference. Their Mon-Dak record under LeProwse is 112-23 (.829 winning percentage). DCC also won six Region Championships. LeProwse was named Conference Coach of the Year eight times and Region Coach of the Year six times.

“I will always be thankful of and cherish my time here," LeProwse said. "I have been very fortunate to create lifelong memories over the past 11 years. I would like to thank everyone at Dawson for their support and I wish DCC and all of its employees nothing but the best in the coming years.”

LeProwse and his wife Lynette will be moving to Butte to be closer to family.

LeProwse coached 46 Mon-Dak All-Conference players, six Mon-Dak Conference MVPs, 32 All-Region players and five Region MVPs. The Buccaneers have also showcased two NJCAA All-American players and one NFCA All-American during LeProwse’s time at DCC.

“Jim built this program into a conference and regional powerhouse during his time here and put DCC softball on the map nationally," said Bucs' athletic director Joe Peterson commented More than all of the wins, championships and awards, Jim impacted his players’ lives and the entire DCC community in a positive way. His athletes achieved great things on the field and in the classroom. They graduated and he helped them to move on to four-year schools. He will be dearly missed by his players, his co-workers and within the community.”

LeProwse’s best season was in 2019 when the Buccaneers closed with a program record of 46-5. They were ranked in the Top 25 for most of the season while winning conference and regional championships. DCC won its first game in the district championship but fell one win short of qualifying for nationals.

This past season, they finished 32-11 (21-1 in conference) on their way to another Mon-Dak Championship.