Season ends for Miles Community College men, women

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics releases)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College women jumped out to a 22-5 lead and coasted the rest of the way to a 71-48 win over Miles Community College in the Region XIII quarterfinal game in Glendive on Wednesday night. Dawson extended that lead to 41-18 at the half as the Pioneers shot only 22% in the first 20 minutes. The 2nd half was even but the damage was already done and the Pioneers season ended at 7-24.

Brianna Bergum (Garneill, MT) led the way with 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3's, 5-7 FT) and Eva Kinston (Ely, NV) added 16 points (7-24 FG, 1-8 3's, 1-1) and 12 rebounds in the win. Sabira Ahayeva added 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3's, 2-2 FT) and the Bucs (20-11 overall) will move to the semifinal to play top seeded NDSCS on Sunday in Wahpeton, ND.

Sophomores Kelbee Denham (Malta, MT) and Molly Cockburn (Christchurch, NZ) ended their careers as the only Pioneers in double digits as the offense struggled for MCC. Denham scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3's, 1-2 FT) and had 5 rebounds while Cockburn had 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3's, 4-6 FT) and also had 5 rebounds. Gabby Flute Player (Flandreau, SD) led the team with 6 rebounds.

Bismarck State's men were on fire from start to finish and ended MCC's season Wednesday night with a 120-97 win in the Region XIII quarterfinals in Bismarck, ND. Jaden Mitzel (Bismarck, ND) scorched the nets for 40 points (16-20 FG, 4-5 3's, 4-4 FT) as the Mystics scored 68 1st half points to beat the Pioneers for the 1st time in 4 meetings this season.

Deonte' Martinez (Minot, ND) came off the bench to add 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3's, 2-2 FT) and 4 assists and Jerrick Baines (Alexandria, LA) hit for 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3's) and 5 assists. Brother Garrick Baines was also in double figures with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3's, 1-2 FT). The Mystics shot 63% in the 1st half building a 68-46 halftime lead and never looking back.

The Pioneers had 6 players in double figures led by Blessing Adesipe (Houston, TX) with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3's) and Ray Daniels (Las Vegas, NV) with 16 (6-16 FG, 0-4 3's, 4-4 FT). Tvon Jones (Philadelphia, PA) scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 FT) and collected a team high 8 rebounds.

The Pioneers shot 56% from the field but just couldn't keep pace with the Mystics on this night. MCC ended the season 10-21.

Bismarck State (12-16) will face NDSCS in the Region XIII semifinals in Wahpeton, ND on Sunday.