Saturday Night Fever: Dawson Community College men 1 win from national tournament

GLENDIVE -- The Dawson Community College basketball men are staring down a giant Saturday night.

The Bucs would love to double down on their celebration from this past Monday night when they earned back-to-back regional championships. Now, they have one shot at bouncing into the junior college national tournament.

Dawson CC has been playing men's basketball for 63 years. Teams have come close but never have reached the Big Dance.

Why wouldn't this be the year? These guys led the nation in wins throughout most of it and right now sit 22-2. It hasn't come easy. They've been tested -- won some nail-biters -- but have also thrown down monster dunks on their way to a variety of double-digit wins. Three of their starters are all-conference players: JuJuan Tot, Michael Jok and big Charles Lampten.

Now the stage is set against No. 6 in the nation Indian Hills Community College. No advanced tickets are on sale for the 6 p.m. tip, but the first 1,500 fans can buy them at the door. Fans can also access the live stream free on DCC's YouTube page here.

While the Bucs are chasing their first trip to the national tournament, the Warriors have played in 16. But they are beatable this season. Like DCC, the Warriors (21-2) have lost twice.

Junior College's North Central Championship is up for grabs on Saturday night at the Toepke Center. Is this the magical season in Glendive?