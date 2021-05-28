Roundup's Hannah Kingham signs with Miles CC volleyball

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Right-side hitter Hannah Kingham has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College.

Kingham is a 5-foot-10 hitter from Roundup that had a .235 hitting percentage for a Panther team that placed fourth at the Southern B divisional tournament this past season, just missing out on the state tournament. Kingham has also played with Billings West and the Billings Avalanche AAU club team. She was a four-year letter-winner and academic all-state selection.

"I chose Miles Community College because I love the atmosphere," Kingham said. "When I visited I knew right away that it was the right choice for me. Everyone I ran into on my tour was amazing."