Rapelje’s Chase Keating signs with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Rapelje's Chase Keating has signed his National Letter of Intent with Dawson Community College to compete with the Buccaneer Track & Field Team this fall.

Keating has hit multiple personal records this season after missing out on his track season last spring. Keating currently has personal bests in the Discus at 93’10, High Jump at 5’10, Long Jump at 20’3, and Triple Jump at 43’1.5.

“Chase is going to be a huge asset to our team. He has a lot of potential and with increased strength and power he will be hitting new PR’s consistently," said Bucs' head coach Alex Chase. "We are excited to continue to grow the track and field program, and with Chase joining us, I know we will excel not only on the track next year, but in the field too.”

Keating finished out Districts last weekend, May 14th, with a 6th place finish in Discus, a 3rd place finish in High Jump, a 3rd place finish in Long Jump, and a 1st place finish to win the event in Triple Jump at the District 6C/4B meet. These finishes sent Chase to Southern C Divisionals Meet on May 20th.

At Divisionals Keating placed 2nd in High Jump, 3rd in Long Jump, and won the Triple Jump. These finishes at Divisionals sends Keating on to the MHSA State C Track Meet in Missoula this weekend.