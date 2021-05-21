O'Neal's MVP honor highlights Dawson Community College Mon-Dak awards

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College sophomore catcher Maycen O’Neal has been named 2021 Mon-Dak Conference Most Valuable Player.

Maycen's outstanding season concluded a DCC career that boasted a .488 batting average, OBP .442, SLP .677, 50 RBI’s, 61 Hits, 12 Doubles and 11 home runs.

O’Neal is from Box Elder High School in Utah. She is joined on the 2021 NJCAA DII All Region XIII Team by Shelby Martin (Helena, MT) and Riley Arnold (Heber City, UT).

Head coach Jim LeProwse was named 2021 Mon-Dak Coach of the Year for the 8th time in 10 years.

The Bucs won their 8th Mon-Dak Championship in 10 years finishing 21-1.