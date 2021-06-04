Oklahoma prep standout chooses Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Women's head basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. has has announced another out-of-state standout commitment to Dawson Community College.

Madison Roberts, a 6-foot-1 forward-center from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent for the 2021-2022 basketball season.

Roberts played guard, forward and center at Classen School of Advanced Studies at Northeast in Oklahoma City. She played for CSAS from 6-12 grade and played four years of AAU basketball with Impact/Oklahoma PWP (Play with Purpose) competing in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa area, and a plethora of top tournaments nationally.

“Madison is another great addition to our frontcourt," said Lagmay. "She plays with a lot of intangibles. She is so efficient with blocking out, setting screens, help side defense, or taking charges. She has a good read of the game, understands team work, possesses individual skills and her energy is great. Madison suits up to compete and hates to lose! Her visit to campus was outstanding. Adding Madison to our program is a dunk!”

In the last 4 years, CSAS combined for a highly, successful 90-12 overall record. They went undefeated 3 out of the 4 seasons in league play, with only one loss overall. CSAS has won preseason tournament championships in the last 4 seasons, with a highlighted victory over nationally ranked #9 DeSoto High School of Texas her senior year. Madison’s decorated career started as a freshman being voted as Newcomer of the Year, All-City Athletic Conference, All-State Class 4A Honorable Mention and The Oklahoman’s Super 5. Her sophomore year, she was named All-City Athletic Conference 2nd Team, and led her team to the State Tournament Elite 8. During her junior year, she was voted MVP of the 6A Jenks / Union Invitational Basketball Tournament, was on the championship team in the Pink and White Lady Classic at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri and once again led her team to the State Tournament. In her final year, Madison went out with a bang. She was again named for the 3rd time in a row to the All-City Athletic Conference 2nd Team, selected as CSAS Basketball Queen, led her team again to the State Tournament Elite 8 and was voted 2020 VYPE Oklahoma Basketball Top 100. Her career averages included 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

“First off I would like to thank God because without him none of this is possible," said Roberts. "Next I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for all of their support over my basketball career. I would like to thank the Dawson coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. Most of all, I would like to thank my mom for the time, effort, and energy she has put into making my dreams come true. I’m super excited about this new chapter in my life and I can’t wait to become a part of the Lady Buccaneer family. I’m proud and ecstatic to say I will be furthering my education at Dawson Community College.”