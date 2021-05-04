Nevada All-State MVP commits to Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College women’s basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr is beefing up his 2021-2022 roster one MVP at a time. Not only did Coach Lagmay add the 2021 Montana Class B State Tournament MVP to next season’s roster, but now the 2019-2020 Nevada 2A All-State MVP has officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent to suit up for Dawson.

Eva Kingston, a 5’10 combo guard, will be the fifth signee for Lagmay. Kingston hails from Ely, Nevada, and attends White Pine High School under the direction of head girl’s basketball coach Justin Locke.

“Eva is talented in any guard or forward position she plays. She is strong and has her way finishing at the rim. She has so much athleticism that she thrives not only in the paint offensively, but also can score beyond the arc,” said Coach Lagmay. “I love her attitude, personality and overall character. Eva will fit into our Lady Bucs system well.”

In her freshman year, Kingston was voted Northern 2A All-Conference Honorable Mention after winning the State Championship with an overall record of 27-2. She averaged 9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals. Next season, she was voted Offensive MVP and Northern 2A All-Conference and First Team All-State. Her team again compiled a 27-2 record, along with winning the State Championship. Kingston averaged 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Her junior year was the last year of Nevada State’s high school basketball competition of play. She was awarded the MVP of the Northern 2A All-Conference team and MVP of the 2A All-State team. White Pine were 2020 State Runners-Up with an overall record of 20-5. Kingston’s averages were 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.6 steals. From 2018-2020, Eva has also been on her high school honor roll, carrying a cumulative 3.79 gpa.

Kingston is not only athletically talented in basketball. She has dabbled in soccer and volleyball, but Eva excels highly in softball. She will be joining the 8 time conference champion softball program at DCC as well. Her softball accomplishments and accolades include 2018 Conference MVP and was an All-State selection, winning the 2018 Divisional and State Championships. In 2019, they were Divisional and State Runners-Up, and she was voted Conference MVP and State Offensive Player of the Year.

“I decided to sign with Dawson because it was the biggest school that stood out me," Kingston said. "It also carries a lot of family values that I admire and would love to have in a team and a community.”

Coach Locke from White Pine said, "Eva is one of the most talented kids I've ever had the pleasure of coaching. I look forward to her continuing her basketball career and adding her talents to the great program of Dawson Community College."