NDSCS takes pair from Miles Community College

MILES CITY - The MonDak Conference-leading NDSCS basketball men poured in 111 points in a high scoring affair en route to a 111-96 win on Sunday afternoon at the MCC Centra. The teams combined for 58% field goal shooting and 78% from the line with a combined 117 points in the 2nd half.

The Wildcats got a huge performance off the bench by JaQuan Sanders-Smith (Minneapolis, MN) as he went for 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-7 3's, 7-7 FT) to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists off the bench. He was joined by Micah Swallow (Rapid City, SD) with a 30-point effort as Swallow had 30 (9-12 FG, 3-4 3's, 9-10 FT) and 6 rebounds. Khari Broadway (Brooklyn Center, MN) added 16 points (4-12 FG, 8-11 FT) and Noah Christiansen (Breckenridge, MN) added 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3's, 0-1 FT.

The Pioneers were led by Blessing Adesipe (Houston, TX) with 28 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3's, 7-9 FT) and 4 rebounds. Zack Baker (Frenchtown, MT) scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3's 1-2 FT) to go along with 4 rebounds. Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster, PA) came off the bench to add 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT).

The 23rd ranked NDSCS moved to 23-1 overall and 14-1 in MonDak play. The Pioneers fell to 6-18 overall and 3-12 in MonDak play. The Pioneers will host United Tribes on Thursday night at 7:30 PM.

In the early game, NDSCS's defense stifled MCC's offense in the 2nd half on the way to a 65-49 win on Sunday afternoon in Miles City.

The Wildcats led 31-30 at the half and built the lead to as much as 22 points in the 4th quarter holding the Pioneers to only 19 2nd half points and only 29% from the field.

Arthel Massaquoi (Minneapolis, MN) shot a perfect 8-8 from the field to tally 17 points and corral 9 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Ambah Kowcun (Adelaide, Australia) scored 19 points (6-17 FG, 4-12 3's, 3-3 FT) off the bench for NDSCS and PG Ivane Tensaie (Roseville, MN) scored 14 points (5-17 FG, 3-11 3's, 1-2 FT) and 4 assists.

The Pioneers, who went toe to toe for 20 minutes with the MonDak Conference front runner, were led by Gabby Flute Player (Flandreau, SD) with 14 points (5-21 FG, 3-13 3's, 1-3 FT). Molly Cockburn (Christchurch, New Zealand) had a solid game with 9 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and a team high 6 rebounds. Aylin Ramirez (Phoenix, AZ) had a team high of 5 assists.

NDSCS moved to 21-2 on the season and 14-1 in MonDak Conference play. The Pioneers fell to 4-20 overall and 2-13 in MonDak Conference play. MCC will host United Tribes on Thursday night at 5:30 PM.

