Miles Community College women's basketball signs UNLV transfer

MILES CITY -- New Miles Community College head women's basketball coach Darin Spence has announced the signing of 5-foot-6 shooting guard Citlalli Gurrola to the 2021-22 Pioneer basketball team.

Gurrola is a transfer shooting guard from UNLV that will have one season to play with the Pioneers. Gurrola graduated in 2019 from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, and joined the UNLV program as a walk-on. Gurrola appeared in five games for the Rebels over the past two seasons.

In high school, Gurrola earned first-team all-Grossmont-Hills Leage, first-team all-East-County and broke the Mount Miguel record for 3-pointers in a game with 12. She reached the 1,000-point milestone during her high school career.

"What drew me to MCC was the coaching staff. Coach Spence has so much experience from coaching all levels," Gurrola said. "Miles City will be a good change for me. The moment I spoke with Coach Spence, the connection was there and it just felt right. I am super excited to be a Pioneer."