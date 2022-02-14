Miles Community College women win at Lake Region, men stumble

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

LAKE REGION, ND - The Miles Community College basketball women scored the final 10 points Sunday for a road 62-50 MonDak Conference win over Lake Region State College. Anbelina Dimasi scored on a driving jump shot at the shot clock buzzer for 54-50 lead and the Pioneers used strong defense and solid free throw shooting from there to take the win.

Catalina de Giorgi (Buenos Aires, Argentina) came off the bench with another solid perfomance scoring 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and hauling in a team high 9 rebounds and 2nd year guard Kelbee Denham (Malta, MT) also scored 11 points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3's, 8-8 FT) and dished out 5 assists to lead to the Pioneer victory.

There were 4 ties and only one lead change in the game as the Pioneers led most of the way. MCC led 18-17 after one quarter and the lead grew to 31-26 at halftime. The 3rd quarter was a dead heat and the Pioneers outscored the Royals 18-11 in the final stanza for the convincing win.

The Pioneers moved to 5-14 in MonDak Conference play and 7-21 overall. They play at Bismarck State Tuesday at 4:30 PM MST. Lake Region fell to 4-15 in MonDak play and 7-21 overall.

MCC's men were cold-shooting from start to finish in a lopsided 92-48 loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Pioneers didn't make a 3-pointer all game (0-20) and finished the game 28% from the field (15-54). Lake Region started hot and stayed hot shooting 33-62 (53%) from the field and 7-15 (47%) from the 3-point line.

Lake Region built a 52-24 halftime lead and cruised from there. The Pioneers had only one player in double figures as Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster, PA) scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3's, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 5 rebounds. Paul Gakmar (Perth, Australia) led the team in rebounding with 8.

The Royals had a balanced attack led by Clarence Daniels (Brooklyn Park, MN) with 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3's, 8-10 FT) and a team high 11 rebounds. Anthony Davis (Minneapolis, MN) added 20 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3's, 4-4 FT) and Ben Hoverson (Grand Forks, ND) scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3's, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 6 rebounds. Carson Henningsgard (Buxton, ND) added 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3's, 1-2 FT) and a team high 5 assists.

The Pioneers fell to 5-14 in MonDak Conference play and 8-20 overall. They will play at Bismarck State Tuesday at 6:30 PM MST. LRSC moved to 11-8 in MonDak play and 17-11 overall.

