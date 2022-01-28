Miles Community College women earn 2nd Mon-Dak win, men stumble

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The MCC Pioneer Women's Basketball team used a strong first half enroute to a 40-25 lead at the intermission and then held on late as the Lake Region State College Royals made a 4th quarter push in a 60-52 win at the MCC Centra on Thursday night. The Pioneers used a 14-22 effort from the free throw line and 44% from the field to build the lead. The Pioneers connected on only 5 2nd-half field goals and 4 points in the 3rd quarter but did enough defensively to pick up the win.

Citalli Gurrola (San Diego, CA) came of the bench to lead the Pioneers with 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3's, 1-2 FT) and Gabby Flute Player (Flandreau, SD) added 11 (3-5 FG, 1-3 3's, 4-6 FT).

Lake Region State was led by Tiziana Huici with 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-11 FT) and a team high 7 rebounds off the bench. Lake Region cut what was a 15 point halftime deficit to 4 late in the 4th quarter before the Pioneers connected on enough free throws to thwart the comeback attempt. Lake Region State fell to 3-9 in MonDak Conference play and 6-15 overall.

The Pioneers moved to 2-12 in MonDak Conference play and 4-29 overall. They will face the MonDak Conference leading NDSCS Wildcats Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM.

MCC's men had multiple opportunities to pull an upset at home on Thursday night but couldn't make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 76-69 loss to Lake Region State.

The Pioneers took a 57-54 lead with 7:45 to go in the game before the Royals rallied and used late free throw shooting and timely baskets to earn a hard fought victory at the MCC Centra.

The Royals got a huge night from MSU-Billings transfer Clarence Daniels (Brooklyn Park, MN) with 27 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3's, 10-13 FT) and 13 rebounds. Anthony Davis (Minneapolis, MN) added 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3's, 3-6 FT) and Ben Hoverson (Grand Forks, ND) added 11 (4-10 FG, 3-9 3's).

The Pioneers were led by Ray Daniels (Las Vegas, NV) with 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3's, 9-10 FT), 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Paul Gakmar (Perth, Australia) had 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3's, 5-7 FT) and a team high 9 rebounds. Blessing Adesipe (Houston, TX) added 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3's, 3-4 FT) and 4 rebounds.

The Royals moved to 9-5 in MonDak Conference play and 14-8 overall. The Pioneers fell to 3-11 in MonDak Conference play and 6-17 overall. MCC will host league leading NDSCS Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM.

