Miles Community College to host NJCAA Region XIII Baseball Championship

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - MonDak Conference Tournament Champion Miles Community College will host baseball's NJCAA Region XIII Championship on March 14-15 at Connors Stadium in Miles City.

The Pioneers will be the No. 1 seed and play the No. 4 seed Bismarck State Mystics at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The championship will open with No. 2 seed Williston State Tetons playing No. 3 seed Dakota County Technical College at 10 a.m. The championship game is set for 3 p.m. Sunday with an if necessary championship game at 1 p.m. Monday.

The Region XIII Champion will host the North Plains District B playoff May 20-21.

Admission for the event is $10 (adults) and $5 (7-18 years old) each day.

