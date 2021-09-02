Miles Community College opens Mon-Dak volleyball play 2-0

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - After playing eight matches in six days on an extended road trip, Miles Community College's volleyball women found a way to scrape out another win on Wednesday in Devils Lake, ND.

The Pioneers moved to 2-0 in Mon-Dak Conference play with a 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 29-27 win over Lake Region State.

Leading hitter Angela Youngs went down with an ankle injury opening the door for Josee Krum (Worden, MT) led the way offensively with 15 kills. Jacey Rowland (Weyburn, Saskatchewan) dished out 31 assists, while Chloe Cota (Roundup, MT) produced two services aces. The Havre High School connection of Cassidy Acor and Samantha Oliver continued to lead the way defensively with 3 blocks and 39 digs respectively.

The Pioneers (7-7) hit the road again Monday night at Bismarck State College before playing their first home match on September 14 against Dakota College at Bottineau in Miles City.

In Tuesday's conference opener, the Pioneers knocked off defending conference and Region XIII champion North Dakota State College of Science in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18.

Angela Youngs (Gillette, WY) delivered 17 kills and 26 digs to lead the way for the Pioneers. Jacey Rowland (Weyburn, Saskatchewan) had 21 assists while Mandi Tvedt (Glenrock, WY) and Sydney Johnstone (Miles City, MT) each had 1 serving ace on the evening. Olivia Easton (Billings, MT), Cassidy Acor (Havre, MT), and Johnstone all had 1 block in the match.

