Miles Community College men's basketball ends season with playoff loss to Williston State

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- The Miles Community College men's basketball season came to a close on Tuesday night with an 85-80 overtime loss at home to Williston State.

The Pioneers had multiple chances to put the game away in both halves as they built a 15-point first-half lead only to see the Tetons rally and take a one-point halftime lead at 34-33. The second half saw the Pioneers build a double-digit lead before Williston rallied to tie the game at 72 to force overtime. MCC's Favour Chukwukelu missed a shot in the paint at the buzzer that would have won the game in regulation. The Tetons outscored the Pioneers 13-8 in overtime to advance to the Region XIII semifinal on Thursday against Dawson.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by sophomore forward Remy Lemovou with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Dylan Hushaw added 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Chukwukelu added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jakim Ricketts also reached double digits with 11 points in his final game as a Pioneer. Freshman guard Eli Habighorst had seven assists and five rebounds.

The Pioneers' season ended with a 13-10 record.

Guard Jalen Dearring came off the bench to score 18 points and Alonzo Linton added 18 for the 12-10 Tetons. Beni Fungula scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Nathanial Powell corralled 13 rebounds as the Tetons held a slight edge on the boards 49-48. Caleb Johnson added 12 points.

Williston shot 39% from the field (33 of 84, including 6 of 27 from 3-point range) and 13 of 23 from the free throw line compared to the Pioneers' 43% effort (29 of 66 from the floor, 5 of 23 on 3s) and 17 of 20 from the line.