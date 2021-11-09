Miles Community College men win Mon-Dak tourney finale, women go 0-3

(Editor's note: DCC/MCC Athletics releases)

MILES CITY - The Miles Community College men took out two days of frustration on the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks Sunday morning at the MonDak Tipoff Tournament. After losing the first 2 games, the Pioneers came out with much needed energy and picked up a 104-72 win to even their season record at 2-2.

Ray Daniels [mccpioneers.com] (Las Vegas, NV) led a balanced scoring attack that saw 5 players reach double figures with 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3's, 5-5 FT) and 10 rebounds. Blessing Adesipe [mccpioneers.com] (Houston, TX) hit for 20 points (9-15, 1-4 3's, 1-1 FT) and 7 rebounds. Kaleb Naylor [mccpioneers.com] (Zion, IL) had a solid performance off the bench with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3's, 1-2 FT), 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Tvon Jones [mccpioneers.com] (Philadelphia, PA) added 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3's, 2-3 FT) and 5 rebounds while Paul Gakmar [mccpioneers.com] (Perth, Australia) had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 FT) and 6 rebounds.

Eli Habighorst [mccpioneers.com] (Las Vegas, NV) and Zack Baker [mccpioneers.com] (Frenchtown, MT) each had 4 assists. The Pioneers shot 49% from the field (38-78) and 38% (6-16) from 3 point line. Dakota College was held to 38% (28-74) and only 24% (9-37) from 3.

MCC will host Lake Region State College on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. MST in another MonDak Conference tilt.

The Pioneer women finished the MonDak Conference Tipoff 0-3 following a 48-65 loss to Lake Region State College. The Pioneers struggled again offensively in the 1st quarter and trailed 21-9 after 10 minutes. The offense picked up a bit in the 2nd quarter as the Pioneers went for 16 points and trailed 25-35 at the halftime break. Lake Region started the 3rd quarter on a 10-3 run to open up a 17 point lead that the Pioneers could not overcome in the final frame.

Angelina Dimasi [mccpioneers.com] (Warooni, Australia) was the only Pioneer in double figures with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3's) and also a team high 4 assists. Catalina de Giorgi [mccpioneers.com] (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Gabby Flute Player [mccpioneers.com] (Flandreau, SD) each had 9 rebounds for the Pioneers. The Pioneers were outrebounded 39-31 and had 18 turnovers. MCC shot only 31% from the field (19-61) and 7-27 from the 3-point line.

The next game for MCC will be on Monday, November 15 against rival Dawson CC in Miles City at 5:30 p.m. MST.