Miles Community College falls in 5 sets to NDSCS

MILES CITY - The Miles Community College Pioneers dropped a hotly-contested match at home Tuesday night to North Dakota State College of Science in five sets.

NDSCS exacted a bit of revenge 25-15, 11-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12 after losing to MCC in Wahpeton, N.D., earlier this season.

Belgrade's Olivia Cook led the Pioneers offensively with 10 kills followed by Olivia Eastern with nine. Jacey Wowland had 22 assists. Defensively, Havre's Cassidy Acor and Cook each had 2.5 blocks. Worden's Macy Limberhand closed with 24 digs.

The Pioneers fall to 3-3 in MonDak Conference play and 9-10 overall. NDSCS moves to 5-2, 2nd place in the conference and 10-6 overall.

The Pioneers host Lake Region State College Wednesday at 7 p.m.

