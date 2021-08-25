Miles Community College drops VB match at Rocky Mountain College

(Editor's note: MCC release)

MILES CITY, Mont. - The Miles Community College volleyball team took another swing at the Rocky Mountain College JV Tuesday night but once again came up empty.

After dropping a 0-3 match in Butte over the weekend, the Pioneers traveled to Billings on Tuesday night for a rematch. The Bears came out hot and remained hot throughout the night. The Bears bested MCC 19-25, 22-25, and 16-25 as the Pioneers fell to 2-4 on the young season.

The Pioneers were led offensively by Miles City's Sydney Johnstone with 7 kills, Mandi Tvedt (Glenrock, WY) with 3 aces, and Jacey Rowland (Weyburn, Saskatchewan) with 12 assists on the offensive side of the net. Defensively, MCC got 21 digs from Havre, MT native Sam Oliver and her high school teammate Cassidy Acor came up with 5 blocks.

MCC will travel to Bismarck, ND this weekend for matches on Friday against Jamestown College JV (11:30 AM MST) and Bismarck State (1:00 PM MST and then non-conference matches against Lake Region State College (9:30 a.m. MST) and Dakota College-Bottineau (12:30 p.m. MST) on Saturday. The matches are part of the Mystic Volleyball Classic.

