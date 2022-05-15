Miles Community College bows out in softball district championship

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - Miles Community College finished the softball season 25-16-1 bowing out to Kirkwood Community College in Saturday's North Plains District Championship.

In their second full season of competition, the Pioneers recorded their second Region XIII title and a second-place finish in the District Championship series.

Game 1 - Pioneers 1... Kirkwood 10 (5 Innings)

Kirkwood College established early control with 7 runs in the 1st inning and cruised to a 10-1 win over the MCC Pioneers in game 1 of the North Plains District Championship on Saturday in Miles City.

The Eagles from Cedar Rapids, Iowa belted 2 home runs in the first inning and plated 7 runs to take control of the game. The Eagles chased Pioneer starter Hazel Eaton after 0.1 innings and then did enough to keep the Pioneers at bay for the rest of the game.

MCC got only 4 hits in the game including a 2-3 effort from C HaiLeigh Davis (RBI) for the majority of the Pioneer offense. LF Liz Ybarra and RF Mars Weaver had the other base hits in the game. The Pioneers struck out 10 time as the Eagle pitching dominated MCC on Saturday.

Hazel Eaton started the game in the circle and went 0.1 innings (6 R, 3 H, 2 BB) and was replaced by Madi Henry for the final 5.2 innings (4 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 SO).

Game 2 - Pioneers 0... Kirkwood 11 (5 Innings)

Kirkwood pitching continued its domination of Pioneer batters holding MCC to just 3 hits and recording 12 strikeouts to advance to the NJCAA DII World Series with a 11-0 win over the MCC Pioneers.

1B Lilinoe Nihi recorded 2 of the 3 Pioneer hits including a double and DP Megan Toplovich added the other as the Pioneer hitters could not solve the rubics cube of Eagle pitching. Madi Henry got the start and gave up 6 runs on 7 hits in 1.2 innings pitched. Hazel Eaton pitched the final 2.1 innings (5 R, 4 H, 2 BB) as the Pioneer season came to an end.

