Miles City's AnnaMarie Caruso inks with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - AnnaMarie Caruso of Custer County District High School in Miles City has signed her National Letter of Intent with Dawson Community College Cross Country and Track team. Caruso will join the team in August to begin training and competing as a Buccaneer.

Caruso was a member of the CCDHS cross country team for four years. During this time she went on three visits to the MHSA State A Cross Country Meet. Caruso also placed in the Top Ten at cross country meets 10 times throughout her high school career, with 8 of those Top Ten finishes being in the Top Five or above. Caruso also ran on the CCDHS Track and Field team her freshman and sophomore years.

Coach Alex Chase said, “AnnaMarie is going to make such a positive impact on our team as well as on our campus. She is competitive and ready to continue to grow and improve. She will be joining our growing program and has a lot of potential to see a lot of success. We are excited for her to make her mark on Dawson over the next two years!”

