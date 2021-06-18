Miles CC's Rebekah Dallinger to have jersey displayed at Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) has named Miles Community College's Rebekah Dallinger as a recipient for the "Ring of Honor" for her outstanding accomplishments during the 2020-21 season. The "Ring of Honor" is the WBHOF award recognizing the top high school and college players from around the nation. Honorees will have their jerseys displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. Dallinger was a freshman member of the MCC women's basketball team during the 2020-21 academic school year.

"I am so incredibly thrilled and excited for this honor," said Dallinger. "It is beyond all of my expectations, and I am very happy to be a part of history. The support and belief from my family, friends, coaches, teammates, MCC staff and students, and the Miles City community has been amazing. I cannot thank them enough."

"The Ring of Honor is one of our favorite displays at the Hall of Fame and it has become one of our most popular exhibits as well," said Josh Sullivan, Director of Basketball Operations and Technology at WBHOF. "Not only does the Ring of Honor provide a colorful backdrop to the Hall of Fame's many archives, but it is also our way of recognizing some young basketball players for their achievements in the sport. In doing so, we are fulfilling our mission to 'honor the past, celebrate the present and promote the future' of women's basketball. Without a doubt, Rebekah Dallinger is definitely a part of an elite group and a part of history now too."

In addition to the "Ring of Honor", Dallinger was awarded the Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Year, 2021 Region XIII Player of the Year, and was also named both the NJCAA Division I and WBCA Women's Basketball Player of the Year. During her lone season with the Pioneers, Dallinger lead NJCAA Division I in scoring at 25.8 points per game and total points with 644. Dallinger scored 20 or more points in 19 games which included nine games of 30 or more and two games with 40 or more. She scored a season-high of 42 against Dawson Community College on Feb. 2.

Dallinger was also named the 2021 World Exposure National Junior College Player of the Year and National Freshman of the Year and led NJCAA Division I in field goals made (212) and free throws made (163). She recorded a field goal percentage of 48.7%, which included a 42.9% effort from beyond the arc. She also recorded 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She carded four double-doubles during the 2021 season, including a season-high of 17 rebounds against Dawson on April 5.

In the Pioneers' two games at the NJCAA Division I national tournament, Dallinger averaged 30.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals.

"Bek had one of the best seasons in MCC history," said MCC athletic director Jerry Olson. "It is truly one of the best seasons by a player that I have witnessed during my time in collegiate athletics."

The freshman from Sydney, Australia has signed with Big 12-member Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas for the upcoming 2021-22 season.