Miles CC's Kate Tanner, Jana Conejero sign with 4-year women's basketball programs

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media releases)

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College women's basketball freshmen Kate Tanner and Jana Conejero have signed national letters of intent to play at four-year universities.

Tanner has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Butler University in Indianapolis.

Tanner is a 6-foot-2 center that started all 26 games for the Pioneer team that won the MonDak Conference and Region XIII tournament, and advanced to the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas. She averaged 7.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field and 58% from the free throw line. She is from Melbourne, Australia and will join a Butler team that competes in the Big East Conference and finished last season with a 3-17 record.

Conejero has signed a letter of intent to play at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, following former Pioneer coach Taylor Harris as a Skyhawk in the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The 5-8 guard from Malaga, Spain was a steady force for the Pioneers' run this past season. Conejero averaged 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Pioneers and shot 40% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. Conejero's signature game was a 34-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double at United Tribes Technical College in February.

Conejero will have four years of eligibility at Fort Lewis.