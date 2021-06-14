Miles CC's Autumn Porter earns NJCAA All-American recognition

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College center fielder Autumn Porter was selected as a NJCAA Division II second-team All-American.

The Miles City native had an outstanding season for the Region XIII-champion Pioneers. The Pioneers were in their first full season of competition and won the MonDak Conference tournament and the Region XIII playoffs and played in the North Plains district championship series.

Porter batted .449 with 12 home runs and 68 RBI on the season. She also scored 53 runs and had 14 stolen bases. Porter will continue her college career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.