Miles CC women's basketball coach Taylor Harris accepts same position at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College head women's basketball coach Taylor Harris has accepted the same position at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Harris becomes the 12th head coach in Fort Lewis program history. He leaves MCC after two seasons at the helm and has guided the Pioneers to a 42-13 record, including taking the 2020-21 team to a MonDak Conference regular-season title and the Region XIII championship. The Pioneers are currently 23-1 headed to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament April 19-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

Fort Lewis College has been a desired destination for Harris, who has extensive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) ties from his time as a women's basketball assistant coach at Regis University (2015-19) and a men's assistant coach at Metropolitan State University of Denver (2009-2015).

"I want to thank Coach Harris for the unbelievable job he did for us at MCC," MCC athletic director Jerry Olson said. "I want to wish him the best of luck at Fort Lewis. It is great for Coach Harris to be able to return to the conference where he has spent most of his career. Our last two coaches have moved on to head coaching positions at NCAA Division II schools and that is a testament to our program. Fort Lewis is getting a great coach and a better person. I look forward to following their program and future success."

MCC will start the process immediately to fill the head women's basketball coaching position following the national tournament.