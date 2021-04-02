Miles CC women shoot past Williston State into Region XIII championship

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- The Miles Community College women's basketball team exacted a bit of revenge for its only setback of the season, scorching the nets for 18 3-pointers and defeating Williston State 91-73 in the Region XIII semifinals on Thursday and cruising to the championship game on Monday night against Dawson CC.

Rebekah Dallinger scored 32 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds to spearhead the victory. Angelo State signee Lili Long got back on track with a 21-point, 10-rebound effort. Jana Conejero was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 18 points.

The Pioneers out-rebounded the Tetons 42-37 as Kate Tanner and Olyvia Pacheco each snagged seven boards.

The Pioneers shot 43% (29 of 66 from the floor, including 18 of 38 from 3-point range) compared to 45% for the Tetons (28 of 62 from the floor, 8 of 25 from 3). The Pioneers forced 17 Teton turnovers and shot 15 of 24 from the free throw line.