Miles CC slugger Dawson Parry named NJCAA All-American

MTN Sports
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 10, 2021
(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry was selected as National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American first team on Wednesday.

Parry had a banner season for the Pioneers, helping the team to a school-record 44 victories and trip to the North Plains district championship series before losing to Kirkwood CC. The Pioneers finished the season 44-16 and were the regular-season MonDak Conference champions and the Region XIII champions.

Parry led the nation in home runs (26), RBI (97), hits (99) and slugging % (1.000). He was fourth in both batting average (.495) and on-base percentage (.586). Parry has signed to play for former Pioneer head coach Rob Bishop at South Dakota State next season.

