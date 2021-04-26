Miles CC men's basketball players sign with NCAA programs

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media releases)

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College men's basketball players Dylan Hushaw and Favour Chukwukelu have signed national letters of intent with NCAA programs. Hushaw will join the University of Minnesota Crookston, while Chukwukelu will head to Chicago State.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team announced the signing of Hushaw.

"I've been following Dylan for quite some time now," Minnesota Crookston head coach Dan Weisse. "There are some intangibles about him that you really cannot coach. I think he has some things our team really needs. He communicates well and has a leader mentality. Dylan has a real toughness about him. He really loves to compete and will do whatever it takes to win a game. He also can really shoot the ball. He comes from a terrific family and was very well-coached at Miles. I am looking forward to having Dylan in the Golden Eagle basketball family."

Hushaw adds to the back court for the Golden Eagles, giving UMN Crookston a strong shooter, along with someone who can get to the hoop, rebound, and is a good passer.

"I am super excited to be a Golden Eagle," Hushaw said. "Coach Weisse has been super supportive and encouraging throughout the whole process, which reassured my decision to go here. I also loved the campus and programs offered from a school standpoint. The players have been really welcoming to me and I am excited to get to work with them. My biggest strengths as a player are my ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the court, my play-making ability, and my high IQ and basketball awareness. I also have a super high motor and will give 100% effort."

Hushaw averaged 16.8 points per game this season and about 35 minutes. Hushaw shot 40% from the 3-point line and 80% from the free throw line. He also averaged six rebounds and four assists per game. Hushaw scored 37 points in a win over Williston State College, connecting on five 3-pointers. He had 25 points in a win over Bismarck State College. Hushaw dished out eight assists against Dawson Community College. He notched 14 rebounds in a win over Williston State. Hushaw was a second-team all-conference selection.

Minnesota Crookston is an NCAA Division II program.

Chicago State head men's basketball coach Lance Irvin announced that Chukwukelu has signed a national letter of intent to join the men's basketball program.

"I am excited to have Favour Chukwukelu join the men's basketball team at CSU in the fall," Irvin said. "Favour is a proven scorer who can really shoot the basketball. He shot 46% from the 3-point line in junior college this year and almost 50% as a freshman. In addition to the impact he will make on the floor, he will make an even bigger one in the classroom where he is a 4.0 student. I am beyond excited to have Favour be a leader on and off the court for the 2021-22 Cougars."

Chuckwukelu averaged 15 points a game in his Pioneer career and 18 in an injury-shortened sophomore campaign. Chukwukelu missed the first six games of the season after having knee surgery. He shot 51% from the field and hit 135 3-pointers over two seasons at a 48% clip. He also averaged seven rebounds and three assists per game during his sophomore year. He shot 84% from the free throw line and 92% during his sophomore season. He was selected first-team all-MonDak Conference and first-team all-Region XIII.

Chukwukelu was also a first-team academic all-American his freshman season and carries a 4.0 GPA.

Chicago State is an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Western Athletic Conference.