Miles CC baseball, softball players recognized on all-conference, all-region teams

MILES CITY -- Six Miles Community College baseball players were named to the all-MonDak Conference team on Monday, and four Miles CC softball players earned all-Region XIII honors. MCC softball coach Shawna Juarez was also named Region XIII coach of the year.

First baseman Dawson Parry, second baseman Cade Stuff, left fielder Ian Krump, right fielder/designated hitter Lewis Johnson and pitchers Jett Hasegawa and Anthony Bleggi were named to the 15-player all-conference team for the Pioneer baseball team.

Parry was named as the conference MVP and has signed to play at South Dakota State next fall. Parry lit the MonDak Conference ablaze this season with a .517 average that included 90 hits, 24 home runs, 17 doubles, and 87 RBI. His batting average, home runs, and RBI all led NJCAA Division II for the triple crown. He had a slugging percentage of 1.052 and an on-base percentage of .611. He also had an an impressive .978 fielding percentage. Parry is from American Fork, Utah.

Stuff, from Great Falls, batted .364 from the left side of the plate. He had 56 hits and 47 RBI that included 14 doubles, eight home runs, and a .533 on-base percentage. Stuff led the Pioneers in runs scored with 73 and a .916 fielding percentage.

Krump, from Rapid City, S.D., belted 12 home runs with a .340 average at the plate. He had 51 hits on the season and 56 RBI. Krump scored 51 times with a .680 slugging percentage.

Johnson is from Evans Head, Australia, and batted .322 with eight home runs and 51 RBI. He had 10 doubles and a 1.000 fielding percentage. Johnson has signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

Bleggi, from Driggs, Idaho, started 15 games for the Pioneers with a 4-0 record. Bleggi recorded 66 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched with a 4.73 ERA, giving up 41 runs with only 31 of those runs being earned.

Hasegawa is from Brisbane, Australia. The right-handed hurler had a 10-0 record this season in 11 starts. In 54.2 innings pitched, he gave up only 24 runs and had 55 strikeouts with a 2.80 ERA.

The Pioneers are the Region XIII champions and will face Kirkwood Community College on Friday and Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in a best-of-three series with the winner headed to the NJCAA DII World Series.

Autumn Porter, Tessa Della Silva, Olivia Cook and Kassiy Kinzie earned all-Region XIII honors for the 2021 season on the softball diamond.

Porter is a freshman center fielder from Miles City, and was sixth in the conference in batting with a .435 average and second in home runs with 12. She had a slugging percentage of .922 (second). She will play at Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D., next season.

Della Silva, a freshman from Hamilton, played most of the season at second base. Della Silva batted .415 on the season and was second in the conference with 29 stolen bases. She was also fourth in the league with 12 doubles and hit nine home runs.

Cook is a freshman from Belgrade, and played third base for the Pioneers. She batted .356 on the season and cracked 10 home runs with 31 RBI. She missed 14 games due to injury.

Kinzie is a freshman pitcher from Plains. She was rock solid late in the season and in the Region XIII playoffs, where she was named the Region XIII playoff MVP. Kinzie had 31 appearances this season with 24 starts with a 15-8 record. In 139 innings of work, Kinzie struck out 156 hitters and had 17 complete games with a 3.58 ERA.