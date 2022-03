(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Mon-Dak Conference has announced Dawson Community College outfielder Mckenzie Harbison as its Softball Player of the Week.

During a 4-0 week for the Buccaneers, the freshman was 10-15 (.667%) at the plate. Her offensive line included 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 6 RBI's, 6 runs scored, and a slugging percentage of 1.267.

Mckenzie is from Vernal, Utah and attended Uintah High School.