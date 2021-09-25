MCC volleyball sweeps Williston State

(Editor's note: MCC media release)

The MCC Pioneer volleyball team rallied from a disappointing loss on Wednesday night to Dawson with an impressive 3-0 win over Williston State on Friday night at the MCC Centra. The Pioneers had all phases of the match in fine tune in a match that was originally scheduled for September 15 but was postponed.

Game 1 was a back and forth affair that the Pioneers took control of late in the game to start things off with a 25-21 win. They kept things going in game 2 with a 25-22 to take a commanding lead in the match. Williston State looked like they were going to force a game 4 taking a 13-4 lead in game 3. Sydney Johnstone then served up 12 consecutive points giving the Pioneers a 16-13 lead and they would not look back taking the game 25-17.

A balanced offensive attack saw Josie Krum, Olivia Cook, and Olivia Easton all have 8 kills in the match. Jacey Rowland put up 18 assists and 3 aces to aid in the victory. Cassidy Acor had 1.5 blocks and Macy Limberhand led the way with 18 digs.

The Pioneers moved to 3-2 (4th Place) in league play and 9-9 overall. They will return home on Tuesday night against North Dakota State College of Science at 7:00 PM.

