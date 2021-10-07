MCC evens season record with win at Dickinson JV

After a disappointing loss to nationally ranked Bismarck State on Tuesday night, the MCC Pioneer volleyball team hit the road to Dickinson, ND for a non-conference match against Dickinson State JV. The Pioneers started out hot and made short work of the Blue Hawks in Game 1 with a convincing 25-17 win. Dickinson State turned the tides on the Pioneers with a 16-25 Blue Hawk victory. MCC then took Game 3 25-19 and finshed things off in Game 4 with a 25-14 win.

The win evened up the Pioneers season record at 11-11 overall and they sit 4-4 in MonDak Conference play with 4 matches remaining.

Cassidy Acor had a solid night at the net with 8 kills and 3.5 blocks. Olivia Cook also knocked down 8 kills. Jacey Rowland had 19 assists and 17 digs from her setter position while Macy Limberhand had 2 aces. Defensively, Sam Oliver (Havre, MT) had 21 digs and Angela Youngs had 4 blocks.

Next up for the Pioneers is a trip to North Dakota next week at Dakota College-Bottineau on Tuesday and Williston State on Wednesday.