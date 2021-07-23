Longtime assistant Tami Lagmay named Dawson Community College head softball coach

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE, Mont. - Longtime Dawson Community College assistant softball coach Tami Lagmay will be taking over the program after the departure of Jim LeProwse, the school announced.

Lagmay has served as LeProwse’s assistant for the past six seasons and helped build Dawson into a powerhouse. Since her arrival on campus, she has been instrumental in helping the program win 5 Regional Championships and 4 Mon-Dak Conference Championships.

“I’m very honored and thankful to have this opportunity to take over the DCC softball program, Lagmay said. "First, I want to say that I’m thankful that Coach Jim LeProwse hired me in 2015 as his top assistant. He prepared me for this next chapter in my coaching career. I want to give a special thank you to the hiring committee for believing in me and allowing me to step into this opportunity. I’m ready to continue to work hard to make sure this program stays a powerhouse. I will continue to take pride in this program, be a great mentor, develop great players on and off the field, and make sure the culture of the program is a positive life changing experience for our student-athletes. And I know we will be highly competitive.”

Lagmay (formerly Johnson) has coached 19 All-Region players, 21 All-Conference players and 1 All-American. She has assisted in the academic success of the team, helping them average over a 3.0 gpa in every season since she arrived. She has also assisted in producing 69 Academic All-Conference student-athletes. In addition to her coaching duties, she directs the overall strength and conditioning program for the Lady Buccaneers.

“Coach Tami has been a huge part of this program’s success over the past 6 years and has been involved in every aspect of the program," said athletic director Joe Peterson. "Coach LeProwse has done a great job of mentoring her, giving her responsibilities and preparing her for this next step. I think it will be about as seamless of a transition as you’ll ever have because she recruited these girls, knows the program inside and out, as well as the college and the community; and she has the qualities it takes to be successful as a head coach. Coach Tami is very organized, on top of things, mature and personable. Her competitiveness, work ethic and positive attitude will help this program build on a great foundation and reach unprecedented heights.”

Prior to DCC, Lagmay was the assistant softball coach at Talladega College. Coach Lagmay played an integral role in assisting the Talladega College Softball team in having an undefeated conference season resulting in the GCAC Conference Champions in 2013-2014. She also coached a highly prestigious travel ball team located out of Hoover, Alabama.

Lagmay played 3 years of collegiate softball at Talladega College in Talladega, Alabama. As a collegiate player, she was awarded the 2012 NAIA Champion of Character Award at the National Tournament, 2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year, 2010-13 Scholar Baller Award all 3 years, and was named to the 2012-13 GCAC All-Conference Team. A native of Lincoln, Alabama, Coach Lagmay was a highly decorated high school player at Lincoln High School.

Lagmay also works as a tutor within the Student Success Center at DCC and is an umpire for the local softball little league. She is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Athletic Educational Leadership.

Students will be reporting back to campus on August 21 and classes begin August 25. The softball team will train and play scrimmages in the fall as they prepare for their spring season which starts in February.