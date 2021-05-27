Laurel's Trynadee Goldsberry signs with Miles CC volleyball

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College volleyball coach Chase Soennichsen has announced the signing of Laurel High School setter Trynadee Goldsberry for the fall 2021 season.

Goldsberry is co-salutatorian of Laurel High and has been academic all-state for four years. She has also played club volleyball with the Laurel Express and the Avalance Club team. She was on student council for three years and National Honor Society for two years.

"I chose MCC because my mom, aunt, and uncle all went there," Goldsberry said. "I met Coach Soennichsen and the team and they all made me feel welcome. They told me they were so happy they chose to go to MCC so I felt like it was a good place for me."