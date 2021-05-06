Kappel leads Dawson Community College to sub-regional win

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - With sophomore pitcher Alexa Kappel in the circle, Dawson Community College Softball shut out Williston State College in Tuesday's opening round of softball's NJCAA Division II West Sub-Regional Softball Championships. Kappel's complete game shutout led Dawson to an 11-0 victory.

Assistant coach Tami Lagmay commented on the victory, “Offensively we did a great job executing from the start of the game to the end. Alexa was very dominant in the circle today.”

Riley Arnold led DCC to victory by driving in five runs. Arnold went 2-for-2 at the plate. Arnold drove in runs on a home run in the first, a walk in the second, and a home run in the fourth.

In the first inning, the Lady Buccaneers got their offense started. Arnold drove in two when Arnold homered. Dawson put up four runs in the fourth inning. Arnold and Shenandoah Jackson all drove in runs in the frame.

A single by Klaire Morris in the first inning was a positive for Williston State.

Kappel earned the victory in the circle for Dawson. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine.

Madison Daniel took the loss for the Lady Tetons. The righty went one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and walking zero.

The Lady Bucs hit three home runs on the day. Jackson went deep in the fourth inning. Arnold went for the long ball in the first and fourth innings. Dawson saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Shelby Martin, Arnold, and Ashlynne Copinga each racked up multiple hits for the red and black. Copinga, Arnold, and Martin each collected two hits to lead Dawson. The Lady Bucs stole four bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Copinga led the way with two. DCC didn’t commit a single error in the field. Raquel McAuliffe had the most chances in the field with nine.

Morris went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Williston in hits.