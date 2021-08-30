Jamestown JV beats Miles Community College in 4 sets

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

JAMESTOWN, ND - The Jamestown College JV beat Miles Community College for the 2nd time in three days on Sunday in a non conference volleyball match, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22.

Offensively for MCC, Billings Senior grad Olivia Eastern put down 12 kills. Mandi Tvedt (Glenrock, WY) and Jacey Rowland (Weyburn, Saskatchewan) each had 18 assists. Angela Youngs (Gillette, WY) had 2 aces. Defensively, the Havre High duo of Samantha Oliver (27 digs) and Cassidy Acor (2.5 blocks) led the way.

The Pioneers will face Trinity Bible College Monday night at 6 p.m. MST in Ellendale, ND. Miles CC is now 4-7 on the season.

