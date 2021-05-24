Idaho state champion inks with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College men’s basketball coach Joe Peterson has announced the signing of Joe Mpoyo from Meridian High School in Idaho.

The 6’4 senior led Meridian to a 20-1 record and won the Idaho Class 5A State Championship. Mpoyo was the leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He was selected 1st team All-Conference and All-State this past season. Mpoyo played on the varsity team for 3 years at Meridian. In his junior campaign, he started and helped them to a 21-6 record and their first appearance at a state tournament since 2003.

“I’m super excited about this young man. He is a high character guy who excels academically and athletically," said Peterson. "He gives us another shooter who can help space the floor and he has a tremendous work ethic that will fit perfectly into our culture. I love recruiting winners, and there’s no doubt that Joe is a winner!”

Meridian coach Jeff Sanor articulated, “Joe is a lights out shooter and can score from anywhere. He is a team guy who will accept any role asked of him. Joe’s future is incredibly bright and I can’t wait to watch his continued growth.”

Mpoyo explained his reasoning for signing with the Bucs, “Dawson has a winning culture. The coaching staff seems like they take pride in development and taking care of their players. Plus, they fit the style that I like to play.”

Mpoyo is the 3rd signee in Dawson’s recruiting class, and joins a cast of strong returners who are working to repeat as conference, region and district champions.

