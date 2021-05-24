Watch
More CollegeJUCO

Actions

Idaho state champion inks with Dawson Community College

items.[0].image.alt
DCC ATHLETICS
DCC MBB Mpoyo.png
Posted at 8:22 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 10:36:47-04

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College men’s basketball coach Joe Peterson has announced the signing of Joe Mpoyo from Meridian High School in Idaho.

The 6’4 senior led Meridian to a 20-1 record and won the Idaho Class 5A State Championship. Mpoyo was the leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He was selected 1st team All-Conference and All-State this past season. Mpoyo played on the varsity team for 3 years at Meridian. In his junior campaign, he started and helped them to a 21-6 record and their first appearance at a state tournament since 2003.

“I’m super excited about this young man. He is a high character guy who excels academically and athletically," said Peterson. "He gives us another shooter who can help space the floor and he has a tremendous work ethic that will fit perfectly into our culture. I love recruiting winners, and there’s no doubt that Joe is a winner!”

Meridian coach Jeff Sanor articulated, “Joe is a lights out shooter and can score from anywhere. He is a team guy who will accept any role asked of him. Joe’s future is incredibly bright and I can’t wait to watch his continued growth.”

Mpoyo explained his reasoning for signing with the Bucs, “Dawson has a winning culture. The coaching staff seems like they take pride in development and taking care of their players. Plus, they fit the style that I like to play.”

Mpoyo is the 3rd signee in Dawson’s recruiting class, and joins a cast of strong returners who are working to repeat as conference, region and district champions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app