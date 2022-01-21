Free throws doom Miles Community College vs. Williston State

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The Williston State Tetons came to Miles City with only 5 female roster players due to Covid-19 protocols and rode the fortunes of the free throw line to squeeze past the MCC Pioneers 60-50 on Thursday night at the MCC Centra.

Four of the five Tetons hit double figures in a balanced scoring night led by Keeley Tini (Aukland, New Zealand) with 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3's, 6-8 FT) and 8 rebounds. Irene de la Fuente (Valladolid, Spain) had a big night at the free throw line scoring 14 points (2-11 FG, 10-12 FT) to go along with 7 boards. Hayley McDonald (Canberra, Australia) scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-5 FT) and Emily Kurkowski added 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3's) and 5 steals.

The Tetons turned a 2-point 1st quarter deficit to a 8-point halftime lead with a 18-8 advantage in the 2nd quarter. The lead swelled to 17 midway thru the 4th quarter before the Pioneers made a late run. Gabby Flute Player (Flandreau, SD) was the only Pioneer in double figures with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3's, 2-2 FT) and 6 rebounds. Ella Paleea-Cook (Melbourne, Australia) led the Pioneers with 9 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Pioneers are 1-11 in MonDak Conference play and 3-18 overall. They will host Bismarck State on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM. The Tetons are 7-4 in MonDak play and 10-10 overall.

Williston State's men made a late 1st half push to a 43-33 halftime advantage and then used steady free throw shooting to keep the Pioneers at bay in a 88-72 win. Nearly every statistical category was even except for a 21-6 advantage for the Tetons at the foul line. The only lead for the Pioneers was the first bucket of the game as Williston held strong from there.

The Tetons had a balanced attack led by Ezekiel Spann (Enterprise, AL) with 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3's, 7-8 FT) and 11 rebounds. Guard Josh Favors (Atlanta, GA) had 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3's, 6-7 FT) as did Abi Adedo (London, England) (7-14 FG, 0-1 3's, 2-2 FT). Clovis Gallon (York, PA) had 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3's, 2-2 FT) and 8 rebounds.

The Pioneers were led by Ray Daniels (Las Vegas, NV) with 26 points (13-20 FG, 0-1 3's) and Blessing Adesipe (Houston, TX) with 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3's, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds. Eli Habighorst (Las Vegas, NV) dished out 7 assists.

The Pioneers will host Bismarck State on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM. They fell to 2-10 in MonDak Conference play and 5-16 overall. The Tetons moved to 5-7 in MonDak Conference play and 7-14 overall.

