Four Miles CC baseball players named all-Region XIII

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Four Miles Community College baseball players were named to the 14-player all-Region XIII team on Tuesday. The Pioneers are the Region XIII champions and will face Kirkwood Community College on Friday at 11 a.m. (MST) and 2:30 p.m. (MST) with an if-necessary game on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The best-of-three winner will advance to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma, May 29-June 5.

First baseman Dawson Parry was named the Region XIII MVP and has signed to play at South Dakota State next fall. Parry lit the MonDak Conference ablaze this season with a .517 average that included 90 hits, 24 home runs, 17 doubles and 87 RBI. His batting average, home runs and RBI all led DII for the triple crown. He had a slugging percentage of 1.052 and an on-base percentage of .611. He also had an an impressive .978 fielding percentage. Parry is from American Fork, Utah.

Pitcher Jett Hasegawa is from Brisbane, Australia. The right-handed hurler had a 10-0 record this season in 11 starts. In 54.2 innings pitched, he gave up only 24 runs and had 55 strikeouts with a 2.80 ERA.

Second baseman Cade Stuff, from Great Falls, batted .364 from the left side of the plate. He had 56 hits and 47 RBI that included 14 doubles, eight home runs and a .533 on-base percentage. Stuff led the Pioneers in runs scored with 73 and a .916 fielding percentage.

Center fielder Jake Lacey, from Gillette, Wyoming, batted .395 on the season that included 51 hits. Lacey had five home runs, 11 doubles and four triples. He had 18 stolen bases on the season with an on-base percentage of .515. Lacey had a fielding percentage of .978.

Head coach Jeff Brabant was named Region XIII coach of the year after leading the Pioneers to the region title. This is Brabant's 11th season as the head coach of the Pioneers.