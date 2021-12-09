Dawson Community College cracks Top 25, Mpoyo Mon-Dak Player of the Week

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Buccaneers are earning some national attention.

In the latest NJCAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll put out by Juco Advocate, the Bucs made their debut at No. 22, just one spot below Indian Hills Community College. Salt Lake Community College is the No. 1 team in the poll. In the NJCAA D1 Men’s Basketball Top 25 poll, Dawson is still on the outside looking in. The Bucs are listed as the 5th team receiving votes.

DCC is 11-1 on the season including an 8-1 record vs. D1 teams and 2-0 vs. D2 teams. This past weekend Dawson beat Western Nebraska, Casper College and #14 ranked Western Wyoming in the Gillette Border Wars Tournament. A major reason for Dawson’s success this season comes from the 3-point line. The Bucs are 5th in the country with 127 3-pointers made in 12 games for an average of 10.58 3-pointers a game while holding their opponents to 65 made 3-pointers on 26.7% shooting (23rd in the country). Dawson has made almost twice as many 3’s as their opponents. DCC is also 21st in the country in assists (19.4 per game) and 26th in field goals made. Their defense is 7th in the country for steals with 13.2 per game and offensively they are averaging over 90 points per game which is the 19th best in the country.

The Bucs will host Dickinson State JV on Friday night at 7:30 pm and then play a road game at Northwest College next week before taking a short break for Christmas.

Meantime, the Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball player of the week is Joe Mpoyo, a 6'4" freshman guard from Dawson Community College, according to a release from the Bucs.

Mpoyo was instrumental in leading the Buccaneers to three non-conference wins against Region IX teams Western Nebraska, Casper College and #14 ranked Western Wyoming. In 64 minutes of play while shooting 54% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line, he scored 41 points, had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Through 12 games this season, Mpoyo is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 46.8% from the 3-point line. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

He is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but went to high school at Meridian High School in Idaho. Dawson will be back in action at home on Friday night at 7:30 pm vs. the Dickinson State JV team.

