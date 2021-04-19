Dawson Community College's Ashya Klopfenstein signs at Division I Robert Morris

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Sophomore forward Ashya Klopfenstein of Dawson Community College has officially signed her NCAA Division 1 National Letter of Intent to Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, a private institution located outside of Pittsburgh. Klopfenstein’s hometown is Howe, Indiana.

After two years as a Lady Buccaneer, Klopfenstein will continue her career at the NCAA Division I level. Klopfenstein had a decorated career at Dawson. In her freshman season, she was named 2nd Team All-Conference and WBCA All-American Honorable Mention. This past season, she led the #2 seed Lady Bucs to the Region 13 championship and a record of 19-5. She was voted 1st Team All-Conference, All Region 13 and World Exposure Report NJCAA Division I All-American Honorable Mention. Klopfenstein recorded 16 double doubles in 2021. She stood out as a conference statistical leader in scoring (#3), rebounding (#3), field goal percentage (#1) and steals (#2).

Klopfenstein will try and continue her success at a historically successful program. In 2020-21, RMU took two games from Horizon League regular-season and tournament champion Wright State University, who went on to upset No. 4 seeded Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament First Round. From 2013-14 to 2019-20, among Division I mid-major programs, RMU ranked second in conference tournament titles (4), third in NCAA Tournament appearances (4), fourth in regular-season titles (5), ninth in conference wins (101), 14th in conference winning percentage (.802), 15th in postseason appearances (5), 16th in overall wins (150), and 19th in overall winning percentage (.661).

Ashya on her signing, ““I’m blessed to have the ability to play basketball and I’m just excited for this opportunity. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, family & supporters. I’m just happy to be coming here!”

Head coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. commented, “Ashya has so much more to give to the game. I think with more teaching and training, she will be able to accomplish much more. She definitely is an impact player. We at Dawson appreciate all that she has done, not only on the court, but being a true ambassador for our institution. I will miss her. We will miss her. Buc Nation wishes her well on her journey.”

Robert Morris has won nine conference tournaments and eight regular-season championships, and has made six NCAA Tournaments (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019), two Postseason WNITs (2010, 2018), and one Postseason WBI (2011). The Lady Colonials won 20 or more games in five consecutive seasons from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and have 13 twenty-win seasons overall. RMU ranked inside the top 25 nationally in scoring defense in four consecutive seasons, coming in at 25th in 2016-17 (57.0), 8th in 2017-18 (54.1), 12th in 2018-19 (55.3), and 6th in 2019-20 (52.6).

Robert Morris is the only Division I women's basketball program to rank inside the top four of the WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll in four straight seasons, coming in 2nd in 2016-17 (3.726 Team GPA), 4th in 2017-18 (3.748), 3rd in 2018-19 (3.713), and 3rd in 2019-20 (3.767).

Since 2008, Robert Morris University has had 22 student-athletes go on to play professionally across 22 different countries, with eight former Colonials currently active in the pro ranks as of 2020-21.

Robert Morris is coached by Charlie Buscaglia and competes in the Horizon League.